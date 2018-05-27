Charge dismissed against woman arrested in connection with Barlow death

A charge has been dropped against Elizabeth Demarest, who was arrested in September 2015 following the death of Jody Barlow in Starks.

Demarest was arrested in September 2015 on one count of accessory after the fact.

The Calcasieu District Attorney's Office confirmed that the charge was dismissed.

Zachary Bench was found guilty of second-degree murder in Barlow's death.

