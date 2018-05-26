Teen dead in Moss Bluff after fatal gunshot wound

A 14 year old is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office confirms.

The shooting occurred on Koonce Rd. in Moss Bluff.

Chief Deputy Gary "Stitch" Guillory says they received a phone call at 10:08 p.m.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide at this time, according to Guillory.

"The kids were having a stay over, somehow a weapon was introduced, it was a number of teenagers and one of the teenagers was shot with the weapon.", says Guillory.

According to CPSO, the homeowner was present at the time of the shooting.

They are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

