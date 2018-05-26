11th annual National Maritime Day memorial service held at Civic Center

The Propeller Club of the United States Ports of Southwest Louisiana hosted the 11th annual National Maritime Day memorial service and celebration was held Saturday at the Sea Wall.

The Boy Scouts of America Troup 1 presented the colors. The National Anthem was sung by Deanna Molstad. HT2 Malcolm Spivey-Carter of the U.S. Navy read President Trump's Proclamation marking May 22 as National Maritime Day. The day was designated by Congress in a joint resolution approved May 20, 1933.

Carlee Kennedy, Miss Lake Charles, read the Mayor's Proclamation. Father Rommel Tolentino of the Catholic Port Chaplain held a prayer service.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division laid a wreath in the lake and several boat owners drove around the wreath to honor those for Memorial Day.

Father Tolentino concluded the event by blessing the fleet.

