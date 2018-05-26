Le Bocage holds second Spring Series horse show

The Stables at Le Bocage hosted it's second of three horse shows from their spring series on Saturday.

Their Spring Series shows feature classes for the therapeutic riding students. Sara Lee Nottingham, the head trainer and lesson director for Le Bocage, says having the children there is a cause close to those at Le Bocage's heart.

"These kids get a lot of pleasure out of it. It builds their confidence. It's just a happy, fun thing for them to do to show their parents what they've learned how they are gaining confidence and balance and just lots of good things going on."

The show was also open to all ages and levels of English Hunter/Jumper riders with lead line, trot polls, walk-trot and other classes for beginner riders.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.