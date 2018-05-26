My Fair Baby community baby shower held at Civic Center

My Fair Baby, a community baby shower, was held at the Civic Center Saturday.

The annual event is for expecting parents and caregivers to learn life-saving tips such as how to reduce the risk of SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Prizes like Pack 'N Plays and car seats were also won.

