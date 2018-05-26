Phone lines down at Vinton Police Department

Update 4:30 p.m.:

The phone line is now back in service.

Vinton Police Department's phone lines are down due to a lightning storm, according to Ricky Fox, police chief of VPD.

Fox advises any Vinton residents with an emergency to call 911 directly.

KPLC will notify the public once the lines are back up.

