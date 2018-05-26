LSU softball takes super regional opener, 6-5, over FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Behind a nine-hit onslaught from the Tigers’ bats, led by Amanda Doyle’s three RBI game, the LSU softball team took down No. 6 Florida State, 6-5, in the opening game of the NCAA Tallahassee Super Regional, Friday night at JoAnne Graf Field.

The Tigers are now just one win away from advancing to the NCAA Women’s College World Series for the seventh time in school history, the fifth time under head coach Beth Torina and the fourth-straight year.

The two teams will return to the field at 4 p.m. CT Saturday. If the Seminoles force a third game, game three will follow 30 minutes after due expected weather in the Tallahassee area on Sunday.

Starting pitcher Allie Walljasper (18-6) earned the win for the Tigers with 6.2 innings of work. The senior allowed five runs on six hits and struck out four. Fellow senior Carley Hoover entered the game for the final out of the game following Florida State’s late inning comeback attempt. Hoover struck out the batter on a 3-2 count to capture her 10th career save.

LSU got on the board first in the second inning after Doyle led off the inning with a solo home run over the left field wall, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Walljasper retired the first seven Seminoles of the game before giving up her first hit of the game in the third.

The Tigers scored four runs on three hits in the fifth inning. The inning started with a Michaela Schlattmansolo blast, her eighth of the year and third in the postseason. The Tigers brought in their third run of the game on a bases-loaded RBI walk by Emily Griggs. Doyle followed with a two-run double down the left field line, extending the Tigers’ lead to 5-0.

Florida State cut the Tigers’ lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning off a double to right center and a sacrifice fly.

LSU padded their lead in the top of the seventh inning with what proved to be a crucial run. Becca Schulte led off the inning with a double off the wall in right-center field and moved to third on a ground out. Taryn Antoinefollowed with an RBI single through the left side on the first pitch to make it a 6-2 lead.

The Seminoles closed in on Walljasper and the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out, three-run home run. Hoover entered for the final out to close the door and take the opening game.

