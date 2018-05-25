Catching up with former KPLC senior reporter Flora Roberts

For 16 years viewers learned the ins and outs of seniors here in Southwest Louisiana thanks to our station's very own senior reporters.

A few weeks ago, we caught up with one of them, but where are the rest?

7News found Flora Roberts and discovered just what's keeping her busy these days.

"They always tell me they recognize the voice," said Roberts.

The voice behind the stories of Southwest Louisiana seniors belonged to that of Flora Roberts.

"I don't even remember my first story," she said.

While Flora might not remember that story she does remember seeing the ad for senior reporters, and making the decision to apply.

"She says just say your name and the name of the station so I said okay," she said. "I said I'm Flora Roberts KPLC-TV Lake Charles Louisiana."

And that voice sealed her ticket as one of KPLC's senior reporters.

Whether it was something fun or something serious, Flora covered it all for the next 16 years, bonding with everyone she met.

"(I enjoyed) just going out and meeting the people, and finding out what I could do to help them," she said.

With senior reporting behind her, these days you'll find Flora making wreaths, or spending time planting flowers in her garden.

"That's what I do," she said. "I spend much of my time in my yard with my plants, and I love them."

But while she's living a more laid-back life now, she says she's learned a lot during her time as a reporter.

"I know what it takes now to get the news to the public," she said. "I didn't know before."

And if the community could remember one thing about Flora she hopes it's this...

"That I was that old lady…that senior citizen that didn't mind going and knocking on seniors doors to let them know that I was available, and I would be ready to help with their needs."

Flora says she use to sew a lot for her sister who had kidney problems. She says once her sister passed away, and she had no one to sew for she saw the television ad for senior reporters and that's when she decided to apply.

