Time capsule buried to mark end of Lake Charles Sesquicentennial Celebration

The city buried a time capsule at the final event of the year-long Sesquicentennial Celebration in Lake Charles.

A time capsule was buried on the grounds of 1911 Historic City Hall. The items buried include letters from various officials, a video message and highlight video, a McNeese football mini-helmet, and several books on the city's history.

The capsule is slated for opening at the city's bicentennial celebration in 2067.

The burial of the time capsule officially closed the celebration that began last May when the Centennial Time Capsule was unearthed.

