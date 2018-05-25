Wind turbines in SW Louisiana? Wind company reaches out to Jeff Davis residents

A company by the name of Vestas Wind Systems has approached a number of residents in Jeff Davis parish in regards to possibly installing industrial wind turbines in the parish.

A sales agent, for the company has reached out to numerous residents in the community soliciting land owners for site placement of at least 100 wind turbines within the Hathaway area.

Kevin Melton, a resident of Hathaway, says he learned of the situation after the company recently reached out to his father-in-law proposing the idea.

"They reached out to my father-in-law, this was probably a few weeks ago, maybe 4 weeks ago, when I started to do the research and find out that these things are monstrous."

Melton who opposed the idea, says not too many people in the community are aware of the situation because the company has only reached out to residents who own large areas of land.

"I understand people want to make money, but how could you as a land owner, do something that could negatively impact your neighbors, their way of life, their health, their home, possibly their home values, these are all things that need to be considered by the land owners that are signing these leases."

At this time, it's uncertain how many landowners have signed up for the project, however, parish officials state residents would have to first cast a vote before the project could be approved.

Melton feels that the wind project could bring down the property value on homes and cause various negative impacts, such as health issues including headaches, fatigue, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and insomnia. He also states that a project of this magnitude could pose serious dangers to Louisiana's marine and wildlife.

Wayne Guillot, owner of Lake Air Service, a company that oversees quality crop care for Jeff Davis parish farmers also opposes the idea.

"I oppose it 100 percent, I'm concerned about my pilots safety, they have enough to worry about already without having to worry about going around these extra obstacles."

Jeff Davis police juror, Wayne Fruge said,

"We're a tight knit community, I don't think its an economic decision to make in this community, so as of now I'm against it."

Although, the company has yet to reach out to the district for a formal approval on the project, Melton believes it's just a matter of time.

"I'm for clean energy, but it needs to be done right, there needs to be reasonable set back requirements, from what I've read no less that two miles to negatively impact people's homes and way of life."

To learn more about Vestas Wind Systems, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.