Crashes causing traffic backup on I-10 throughout SWLA

Multiple crashes throughout Southwest Louisiana are causing heavy traffic backup all along I-10.

Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police said they are currently investigating two crashes on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish.

Google Traffic is showing that traffic is especially slow near the Iowa exit.

Anderson also said traffic going into Texas is backed up due to an earlier crash near Vinton.

Additionally, traffic volume is up due to the Memorial Day weekend, Anderson said.

If possible, take an alternative route.

