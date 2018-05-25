Former DeRidder resident accused of killing woman, daughter in N - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former DeRidder resident accused of killing woman, daughter in New Mexico

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Dustin Brian Montano (Source: Louisiana State Police) Dustin Brian Montano (Source: Louisiana State Police)

A former DeRidder resident was shot in Colorado after killing a mother and daughter in New Mexico Thursday, authorities said.

Dustin Montano, 31, is accused of killing Deborah Martinez and her 17-year-old daughter at an apartment complex in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday, according to a news report from Albuquerque station KOAT.

Montano was found at a Walmart in Fort Morgan, Colorado, and shot by police. County deputies confronted Montano as he exited the Walmart. Officials said deputies shot him when he made a threatening gesture.

Officials with the Beauregard Sheriff's Office and the DeRidder Police Department say it is believed Montano was planning on making his way back to the Beauregard area.

KPLC spoke with officials in DeRidder and Beauregard and is investigating Montano's criminal record, which includes a 2006 conviction for manslaughter in Texas. We will have more on-air and online as the story develops.

Dustin Montano's known criminal history:

  • 7/17/2005 - DWI, pleaded no contest, sentenced to 60 days in jail (Austin, Texas)
  • 7/17/2005 - Evading Arrest, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 6 months in jail (Austin, Texas)
  • 8/25/2005 - Manslaughter (2nd degree), pleaded not guilty, convicted – sentenced to 10 years in jail (Austin, Texas)
  • 2014 - DWI (DeRidder Police), miscellaneous drug charges (Beauregard Parish)
  • 12/26/2016 - Tampering with evidence, pleaded guilty, convicted, sentenced to 90 days in jail (Austin, Texas)

