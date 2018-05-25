Arrest made in Beaumont bombing

Federal authorities say a 40-year-old military veteran has been arrested in connection with two explosive devices found in Southeast Texas in recent weeks according to the Associated Press.

Investigators say they found bomb components and mailing materials that linked 40-year-old Jonathan Matthew Torres to the devices while executing a search warrant Thursday at his Beaumont home.

Torres is accused of mailing bombs that went off May 10 outside an Episcopal church, shattering windows and causing other damage. No one was hurt.

Another device that didn't detonate was found April 26 outside a Starbucks.

Torres has been charged with using an explosive to cause property damage, possession of an unregistered destructive device and mailing a threatening communication. If convicted, Torres faces up to 20 years in prison.

