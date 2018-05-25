May 25 is National Missing Children's Day, a day "designed to focus attention on families still longing to be reunited with their lost or exploited children," according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.

There are currently 38 children reported missing in Louisiana, some of which have been missing for as long as 40 years.

“Missing Children’s Day serves as a reminder to everyone that there are many children still out there who have not yet been found,” says Robert Lowery, vice president of the Missing Children Division at NCMEC. “It also reminds us that there are countless grieving families desperately looking for their children who need everyone’s help.”

For more information, visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.