Athletic Camps

If we want to keep children active this summer, an athletic camp may be a good option. There are several camps around SWLA designed to help you continue to practice their athletic skills offseason.

Here is a list of sports camps:

Trinity Center Basketball Camp : Campers will develop all of their basketball skills – shooting, passing, dribbling, rebounding and defense. It will also grow your self-confidence, skills and overall appreciation of the game. T-shirts and lunch are included. The dates are Jun. 4 - Jun. 7 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Register HERE.

SLC Basketball Camp : Boys and girls who love to play basketball will enjoy St. Louis Catholic's basketball camp. The camp is for grades 3 - 8 and costs $90. The dates are Jun. 11 - Jun. 13 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Contact Rick LeBato at rlebato@slchas.org to register.

SLC Soccer Camp : Soccer players can continue honing in on their skills this summer. The camp is open to ages 4 - 24 and costs $35 per day or $100 for all 3 days. The dates at Jun. 12 - Jun. 14 from 9:00 a.m. - noon. Contact Jason Oertling at joertling@slchs.org to register.

SLC Baseball Camp : Hey batter batter! This summer SLC's objective is to teach the fundamentals of baseball in a fun and e exciting atmosphere. Campers will be introduced to the coaches and their approaches to baseball. The dates are Jun. 18 - Jun. 21 from 9:00 a.m. - noon. The camp is for grades K - 8 and costs $125. Contact John Collins at jcollins@slcha.org to register.

SLC Volleyball Camp : Get ready to serve it up this summer and play some volleyball. The dates are Jul. 24 - Jul. 26 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. The camp is open to grades 5 -8 and costs $25 per day or $65 for all 3 days. Contact Elizabeth Thompson at ethompson@slchs.org to register.

SLC Football Camp : Football camp offers obstacle course competition, fundamental drills, nutrition education, strength and fitness instruction, strength and fitness instruction, athletic facility tour, and flag football games. The dates are Jun. 26 - Jun. 28 from 9:00 a.m. - noon. The camp is for grades 5 -8 and costs $100. Register HERE.

Lake Charles Cheer Training : LCCT is a cheerleading gym that gives attention to each girl to improve their cheer motions, proper jump, and tumbling technique. LCCT offers beginner, intermediate, and advanced instruction. The dates are Jun. 4 - Aug. 24 and you can choose a class at a time that fits your schedule. The ages range from toddlers to teens and cost $150 per month for nonmembers. Call the gym to register at 337.513.3246.

The Stables at Le Bocage : Accompany your child as both of you experience the wonderful world of horses at the most beautiful farm in Southwest Louisiana. Learn how to ride, tack, and groom a horse. Horsemanship Camp is a great way to build a child's self-confidence and pride as they master the discipline of riding. The dates are Jun. 10 - Aug. 3. The camp is open to ages 5 and older and costs $375 per week for beginners and $475 for intermediate to advanced. Reister HERE.

Challenger Sports Soccer Camps : Challenger Sports is the most popular soccer program in US and Canada with over 100,000 players in its British Soccer Camp program. It takes places at Moss Bluff Soccer fields and you can call 800-878-2167.

Swimsational Swim Camp: If your child wants to learn how to swim, Swimsational has several programs throughout the summer to help. The dates are May 28 - Aug. 3 Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Ages 5 - 14 can participate. The cost is $175 for 10 one hour lessons. Register HERE.

