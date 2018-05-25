Summer Camps around SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Summer Camps around SWLA

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All kids want from camps are games, friends, and arts and crafts. SWLA has a bunch of camps aimed simply at having fun.

Here is a list of camps around SWLA: 

  • Camp Edgewood: Boy Scouts of America have opportunities for traditional merit badge work as well as new personal development options.  Scouts of all ages will find plenty of merit badges and programs to enjoy. The dates are Jun. 10 - Jun. 16. Register HERE
  • Adventure Summer Day Camp: This camp is an exclusive club that invites children to experience and participate in a variety of carefully planned, action-packed, fun-filled summer activities. Qualified Early Childhood Educators oversee Adventure Camp and are actively involved in ongoing workshops to create the very best activities possible. The dates are May 29 - Aug. 10. It is open to ages 4 - 15 and costs $140 per week or $1500. Register HERE
  • Camp Wi-Ta-Wentin: Wi-Ta-Wentin (which means living and playing together in the out of doors) is owned and operated by Campfire USA southwest Louisiana council. Kids learn how to thrive, be diverse, and other youth development skills. The camp is for ages 10 - 15 and costs $251-400 per week. Call to register at 337-478-6550.
  • Children's Youth Theatre: The week-long day offers classes in drama, crafts, music, and finishes up with a showcase for family and friends. The dates are Jul. 16 - Jul. 20. Ages 4 - 12 can participate. Visit their website HERE
  • Children's Theatre Company: This camp exists to create extraordinary theatre experiences that educate, challenge and inspire young people. The dates start Jun. 11 and they have different groups every week until Jul. 27.  Ages 5 - 18 can participate. Register HERE
  • Pink Girls Summer: This is a team building camp with breakfast and lunch provided. The dates are Jun. 26 - Jun. 30 from 7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Ages 12 - 18 can participate. Call 337-302-1117 to participate. 
  • The Art Factory: Kids can pick a week to create art in several different ways. From pottery to sculpting to painting to printmaking, there's a studio for your child to enjoy. The camps start at $125. They start Jun. 11 and last the whole summer. The classes are flexible so click HERE
  • Frasch Elementary School Camp: The camp has fun activities for Elementary school kids and field trips too. The cost is $330 per month or $25 for a drop-in. Download the registration packet HERE

