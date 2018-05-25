SOWELA Summer Camps

SOWELA Technical Community College is offering summer camps that focus on all types of different interests. Whether it's educational or athletic, there's a camp for you.

Here's a list of SOWELA Camps:

LAKE CHARLES CAMPUS

Culinary Camps

This camp is a fun, age-appropriate, and educational camp for younger cooks. Campers will cook and prepare breakfast and lunch.

Culinary Camp: Grades entering 5 - 8. Held Jun. 4 - 8 and Jun. 18 - 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Chef Roy Angelle. Cost is $200. Register HERE.

Grades entering 5 - 8. Held Jun. 4 - 8 and Jun. 18 - 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Chef Roy Angelle. Cost is $200. Register HERE. Kids in the Kitchen: Grades entering 1 - 4. Held Jun. 11- 15 and Jun. 25 – 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Chef Roy Angelle. Cost is $200. Register HERE.

Grades entering 1 - 4. Held Jun. 11- 15 and Jun. 25 – 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Chef Roy Angelle. Cost is $200. Register HERE. Grandparent and Me Camp: Create special memories between grandparents and grandkids with this camp. Grades entering 1 - 8. Held Jul. 16 – Jul.18 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Chef Roy Angelle. Cost is $120 and includes breakfast and lunch. Register HERE.

Create special memories between grandparents and grandkids with this camp. Grades entering 1 - 8. Held Jul. 16 – Jul.18 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Chef Roy Angelle. Cost is $120 and includes breakfast and lunch. Register HERE. Jr. Chef Culinary Camp: Grades entering 9 - 12. Held Jul. 23 – Jul. 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Chef Roy Angelle. Cost is $200. Register HERE.

Aeronautics Camps

Campers will build different types of aircraft to see how they fly, jet engine thrust, defy gravitational pull, and motion experiments. They will understand how an airport operates and create an airport in the classroom and build an electrical circuit while using an aircraft wiring schematic; aircraft lighting inspired.

Young Aviator Aeronautical Camp: Grades 5 - 6. Held Jun. 4 – Jun. 8 and Jun. 11 – Jun.15 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Instructor: Sunshine Radford. Cost is $150. Register HERE.

Carpenter Camp

Campers will learn to work with their hands and get professional guidance in building and learning woodworking skills with an emphasis on the safe use of hand and power tools. They will also learn to use tools such as saws and hand drills and make a painted wooden object.

Young Carpenters: Held Jun. 11 – Jun. 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Eduardo Castillo. Cost is $250. Register HERE.

Welding Camps

Campers will learn welding basics, including key techniques and safety guidelines

Fusion Welding Camps: Grades 8 - 12. Held Jun. 8 – Jun. 12 and Jul. 9 – Jul. 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Instructor: Jonathan Darbonne. Cost is $300. Register HERE.

JENNINGS CAMPUS

Culinary Camps

Kids in the Kitchen: Grades entering 1- 4. Held Jun. 11 – Jun. 15 and Jun. 25 – Jun. 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Octavia Williams. Cost is $200. Register HERE.

Grades entering 1- 4. Held Jun. 11 – Jun. 15 and Jun. 25 – Jun. 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Octavia Williams. Cost is $200. Register HERE. Culinary Camp : Grades entering 5 - 8. Held Jun. 18 – Jun. 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Octavia Williams. Cost is $200. Register HERE.

: Grades entering 5 - 8. Held Jun. 18 – Jun. 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Octavia Williams. Cost is $200. Register HERE. A La Carte : Held Jul. 9 – Jul.13 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Octavia Williams. Cost is $200. Register HERE.

: Held Jul. 9 – Jul.13 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Octavia Williams. Cost is $200. Register HERE. Grandparent and Me Camp: Grades entering 1 - 8. Held Jul. 16 – Jul.18 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Instructor: Octavia Williams. Cost is $120 and includes breakfast and lunch. Register HERE.

DERIDDER CAMPUS

Culinary Camps

Culinary Camp : Grades entering 5 -8. Held Jun. 4 – Jun. 8 and Jun. 18 – Jun. 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost is $200. Register HERE.

: Grades entering 5 -8. Held Jun. 4 – Jun. 8 and Jun. 18 – Jun. 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost is $200. Register HERE. Kids in the Kitchen : Held Jun. 11 – Jun.15 and Jun. 25 – Jun. 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost is $200. Register HERE.

: Held Jun. 11 – Jun.15 and Jun. 25 – Jun. 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost is $200. Register HERE. A La Carte: Ages 13 - 16. Held Jul. 9 – Jul. 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost is $200. Register HERE.

Ages 13 - 16. Held Jul. 9 – Jul. 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost is $200. Register HERE. Grandparent and Me Camp: Grades 1 - 8. Held Jul.16 – Jul.18 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost is $120 and includes breakfast and lunch. Register HERE.

Business Camp