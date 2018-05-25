Texas man arrested for kidnapping of woman found bound on La. 14

A Texas man has been arrested for kidnapping after a woman was found bound on Highway 14 on Thursday, according to Lt. Richard Harrell of the Lake Charles Police Department.

LCPD responded to a call in reference to a woman being found bound in tape and sheets on Thursday morning at the 2700 block of Sugarloaf Road.

Harrell says the investigation has revealed that the victim and suspect were acquainted with each other and stayed at a local hotel on Broad Street during the night. The victim states that the suspect attacked her in the morning, binding her in duct tape. The suspect then used another acquaintance's vehicle without their permission and loaded the victim into the vehicle.

Harrell says the suspect drove the victim around town for almost two hours while she was bound by tape with a pillowcase over her head. The suspect dropped the victim off at the 2700 block of Sugarloaf Road. A witness was passing by when the suspect took the victim out of the car.

Harrell added that around 30 minutes before LCPD received the kidnapping call, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from someone claiming that their vehicle had been stolen from a hotel on Broad Street.

They identified the suspect as Dequinta Jack, 19, of Baytown, Texas.

Harrell says by the time LCPD responded to the kidnapping and got the suspect's name, CPSO located the vehicle that had been stolen at Broad and Highway 14, but Jack had fled on foot.

LCPD conducted a search for the suspect, and he was located behind 840 Gerstner Memorial Highway.

Jack has been arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping.

Harrell says that evidence collected and witness statement support the victim's account of the incident.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the offense.

His bond was set at $225,000 by Judge Canaday.

