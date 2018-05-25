Two local students honored for 13 years of perfect attendance

Quite an accomplishment for two high school seniors in Calcasieu Parish.

Sherie Broussard and Nicholas Watts are being recognized for 13 years of perfect attendance. They will be honored at the June 12 regular school board meeting.

Broussard is a graduate of Sam Houston High School with a 3.52 GPA. She plans to attend Sowela Technical Community College and major in Process Technology. Following graduation from Sowela, Broussard plans to continue her education at McNeese State University.

Watts is a graduate of Westlake High School with a 3.61 GPA. He is the second member of his family to achieve this perfect attendance accomplishment. Watts will attend McNeese State University to major in Mechanical Engineering. His dream is to design cars one day.

Both students will be added to the "Wall of Fame" inside the Child Welfare and Attendance building.

