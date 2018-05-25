Ninth annual Arts and Crabs event coming to Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ninth annual Arts and Crabs event coming to Lake Charles

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Connect
Arts and Crabs 2018 will be held August 18 at Burton Coliseum (Source: The Arts Council of SWLA) Arts and Crabs 2018 will be held August 18 at Burton Coliseum (Source: The Arts Council of SWLA)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Arts Council of SWLA will host its ninth annual Arts and Crabs fundraiser event, according to Jody Taylor, project coordinator for the Arts Council.

Arts and Crabs, named a “Top 20 Event in the Southeast” for five years in a row by the Southeast Tourism Society, will take place from 5 - 8 p.m. Saturday, August 18 at Burton Coliseum.

Taylor says that attendees will be able to sample seafood dishes from local chefs and Louisiana craft beers. "Best Crab Dish" will be awarded to the chef with the most tips received.

The event will also feature live Louisiana music, art demonstrations, and an extensive art market. 

Proceeds from the event will be reinvested back into the SWLA community through the Arts Council’s year-round services and events, according to Taylor.

Taylor says "sponsorships are now available, and the Arts Council invites area businesses to reach attendees during this unique culinary event through our various sponsorship packages." For details, call (337) 439-2787, or visit their website.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:41:59 GMT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:31 GMT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly