Ninth annual Arts and Crabs event coming to Lake Charles

The Arts Council of SWLA will host its ninth annual Arts and Crabs fundraiser event, according to Jody Taylor, project coordinator for the Arts Council.

Arts and Crabs, named a “Top 20 Event in the Southeast” for five years in a row by the Southeast Tourism Society, will take place from 5 - 8 p.m. Saturday, August 18 at Burton Coliseum.

Taylor says that attendees will be able to sample seafood dishes from local chefs and Louisiana craft beers. "Best Crab Dish" will be awarded to the chef with the most tips received.

The event will also feature live Louisiana music, art demonstrations, and an extensive art market.

Proceeds from the event will be reinvested back into the SWLA community through the Arts Council’s year-round services and events, according to Taylor.

Taylor says "sponsorships are now available, and the Arts Council invites area businesses to reach attendees during this unique culinary event through our various sponsorship packages." For details, call (337) 439-2787, or visit their website.

