Subtropical Storm Alberto set to make landfall today

Subtropical Storm Alberto is on track to make a landfall later today along the Florida Panhandle near the Pensacola/Destin/Fort Walton Beach vicinity. As of the 7:00 a.m. advisory the storm was located about 100 miles south-southeast of Destin, Florida and should be making a landfall today after the noon hour.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect from the Mississippi/Alabama state line east to Suwannee River, Florida. Rainfall amounts of 5-7 inches with isolated totals of 10 inches are possible in those areas which could result in flash flooding.

Isolated tornadoes are also a threat in areas east of where the storm makes landfall with wind gusts upon landfall up to hurricance-force.

Flooding potential will increase across this portion of the interior sections of the southeastern US as Alberto is forecast to slow down after it moves inland, moving up through Alabama through the day Tuesday and continuing up through Tennessee and Kentucky Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The current forecast keeps all impacts east of the KPLC and KVHP viewing area and all of Southwest and South-Central Louisiana. Indirectly from Alberto’s effects to the east, our weather will be much drier as offshore winds by Memorial Day and next week keep our daily storm chances very low and will result in hotter and sunny weather most of next week.

