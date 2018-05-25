Entergy carries out controlled demolition

Two transmission structures were demolished during Entergy's controlled demolition today, according to a press release from Chip Arnold with Entergy.

If you heard a big boom today, know that the demolition is a part of the Lake Charles Transmission Project. Arnold says, Entergy has been working on this project for three years to improve the capacity and reliability of their system

Entergy Louisiana and Dashiell planned the demolition of the existing crossing towers at the Calcasieu River for over a year and successfully completed this phase this morning, says Arnold.

Entergy says the two 290-feet tall buildings will be replaced.

