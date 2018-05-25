Thursday, May 25

Johnnie Hardman, 29, Lake Charles, LA: First degree murder, armed robbery, armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; use of firearm; additional penalty, attempted armed robbery, armed robbery attempted armed robbery; use of firearm; additional penalty, attempted possession of marijuana; 1st offense, prohibited acts, drugs paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy, criminal conspiracy, simple escape.

Leo Lawler, 25, Lake Charles, LA: Violations of protective orders, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals.

John Lafleur, 39, Sulphur, LA: Instate detainer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, headlamps on motor vehicles.

Toni Boudoin, 30, Lake Charles, LA: Operating while intoxicated; fourth offense.

Dmarcus Robinson, 22, Lake Charles, LA: Use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, violations of registration provisions; fictitious, cancelled or revoked, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Kasheel Tomlinson, 20, Roanoke, LA: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic.

Robert Riley, 33, Lake Charles, LA: Instate detainer.

Troy Griggs, 24, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court, telephone communications, improper language, harassment.

Brian Guillory, 26, Lake Charles, LA: Two counts direct contempt of court.

Patrick Sutton, 24, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Patience Perritt, 26, Sulphur, LA: Probation violation.

Michael Napolitano, 37, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Ron Deville, 41, Lake Charles, LA: Three counts Direct contempt of court.

Brent Fontenot, 43, Lake Charles, LA: Probation violation, probation violation, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated; first offense.

Adrian Garza, 34, Corpus Christi, TX: Federal Detainer.

Denny Fontenot, 43, Hayes, LA: Two counts direct contempt of court.

Dustin Moore, 26, Sulphur, LA: Direct contempt of court, domestic abuse battery; child endangerment.

James Gaharan, 54, Lake Charles, LA: Computer-aided solicitation of a minor, two counts indecent behavior with juveniles, two counts felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, obstruction of justice.

Christopher Durousseau, 56, Lake Charles, LA: Criminal trespass, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, obstruction of justice, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

