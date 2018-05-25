New sports arena at McNeese set to open this fall

McNeese State University will have a new home for basketball and volleyball games later this year. The new Health and Human Performance Complex is set to open in September 2018.

Construction crews are now in high gear, getting McNeese State University's newest building ready for occupancy.

"This is going to be our new Health and Human Performance Complex which is going to house our H&HP program and academic department as well as house our arena for basketball, men and women's basketball and our volleyball program," said Richard Rhoden, Director of Facilities at McNeese.

Planning for the facility next to Cowboy Stadium began in 2012, with funding coming from the state and private donations.

"It is one of those projects that I never thought I would be a part of. Thankfully I am. It's a large project, one of the largest I've dealt with in the 30 some odd years I've been here. At 45 million dollars for both planning, construction, furnishings and equipment."

The arena can seat 3800 people with the capability of up to 4000 with additional seating.

"I think it's going to be a more intimate space than what you see at Burton Coliseum. The seating is pretty well pitched as much as we can possibly do, as codes will allow. It gives you a feel that you're on top of the playing court."

"We'll have the ability to put a stage on the other end of the facility. Use it for graduation, Banners program or any other event we want to hold in here."

Over the next month, Rhoden says the wooden floors and seats will be installed. They are hoping for a September 1 opening.

