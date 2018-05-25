New sports arena at McNeese set to open this fall - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New sports arena at McNeese set to open this fall

McNeese State University McNeese State University
McNeese State University McNeese State University
McNeese State University McNeese State University
McNeese State University McNeese State University

McNeese State University will have a new home for basketball and volleyball games later this year. The new Health and Human Performance Complex is set to open in September 2018.

Construction crews are now in high gear, getting McNeese State University's newest building ready for occupancy.

"This is going to be our new Health and Human Performance Complex which is going to house our H&HP program and academic department as well as house our arena for basketball, men and women's basketball and our volleyball program," said Richard Rhoden, Director of Facilities at McNeese. 

Planning for the facility next to Cowboy Stadium began in 2012, with funding coming from the state and private donations. 

"It is one of those projects that I never thought I would be a part of. Thankfully I am. It's a large project, one of the largest I've dealt with in the 30 some odd years I've been here. At 45 million dollars for both planning, construction, furnishings and equipment." 

The arena can seat 3800 people with the capability of up to 4000 with additional seating.

"I think it's going to be a more intimate space than what you see at Burton Coliseum. The seating is pretty well pitched as much as we can possibly do, as codes will allow. It gives you a feel that you're on top of the playing court."

"We'll have the ability to put a stage on the other end of the facility. Use it for graduation, Banners program or any other event we want to hold in here."

Over the next month, Rhoden says the wooden floors and seats will be installed. They are hoping for a September 1 opening.

Copyright 2018 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:41:59 GMT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:31 GMT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly