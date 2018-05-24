Sulphur assault suspect captured

Sulphur Police report assault suspect William Micheal Tibbits, Jr., was captured Thursday evening.

Mel Estess, Sulphur police spokesperson, says tips led officers to a home where Tibbits barricaded himself inside. He says Sulphur officers and Lake Charles SWAT were on the scene for a couple of hours Thursday, May 24, before Tibbits was eventually taken into custody.

Tibbits was considered armed and dangerous following an assault on Lori Lane Tuesday. He's accused of attempting to force his way inside a residence, then pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the victim. Estess says Tibbits hit the victim in the head and ran.

