Conner holds grand opening of campaign headquarters

Dr. Phillip Conner opened his campaign headquarters on Thursday at the corner of 10th Street and Hodges Street in Lake Charles.

"First off, thank everybody for being here," Conner said. "It means more than you know to have your support on a day like today. We're beginning a journey right now, a journey that is gonna lead us all the way through to November."

Conner is running for U.S. Congress in Louisiana's third congressional district against Clay Higgins.

He will be running as a Democrat in the open primary/congressional election on Nov. 6.

For more information, visit his campaign website.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.