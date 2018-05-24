New exhibit coming to Lake Charles Black Heritage Gallery

The Lake Charles Black Heritage Art Gallery will host a new exhibit, "Documenting the Cane River Creole Legacy," according to Amanda Reeves, public relations manager for the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The exhibit will feature art by Gilbert D. Fletcher, an internationally renowned artist.

It will begin at 6 p.m. June 1 with a reception open to the public. It will include a book signing, entertainment, and refreshments.

The Black Heritage Gallery is located inside Central School Arts & Humanities Center at 809 Kirby Street.

The traveling exhibit will be on display until July 31.

For more information, visit the gallery’s website or call (337) 488-0567.

