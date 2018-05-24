CONSIDER THIS: Memorial Day

As the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaches, I hope you have plans to enjoy some time with family or friends.

But let’s not forget the reason for the holiday.

Memorial Day is set aside as a time to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the US military.

I’m a fan of thanking anyone who has gone through the rigors of military training and military life to serve this great country, but our appreciation should go far beyond that for those who have given their lives for us, for our freedoms.

If you’ve lost a loved one in military service, you have our heartfelt condolences, and we’d like to express the deepest respect and gratitude for the service of all those brave men and women.

