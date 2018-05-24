LCPD releases 2017 Annual Crime Report - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD releases 2017 Annual Crime Report

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
The Lake Charles Police Department has released its 2017 Annual Crime Report.

There were 12 murders reported in the city in 2017, 47 rape reports, 196 reports of robberies and 1,637 reports of assault and battery.

The report says that criminal offenses were up 8.1 percent from 2016, with LCPD investigating 11,177 in 2017 and 10,341 in 2016.

  • Crimes against persons increased by 1.1 percent (1,871 in 2016 to 1,892 in 2017)
  • Crimes against property increased by 11.5 percent (4,826 in 2016 to 5,382 in 2017)
  • Other criminal offenses increased by 7.1 percent (3,644 in 2016 to 3,903 in 2017)

Overall crime clearance rates remained the same, with 58.3 percent of cases being cleared.

  • 93.1 percent of crimes against persons were cleared (1,761 out of 1,892)
  • 36.9 percent of crimes against property were cleared (1,984 out of 5,382)
  • 71 percent of other criminal offenses were cleared (2,773 out of 3,903)

Arrests increased by 10.4 percent, from 3,092 arrests in 2016 to 3,414 in 2017.

  • Adult arrests increased by 9.6 percent (2,871 to 3,148)
  • Juvenile arrests increased by 20.4 percent (221 to 266)

LCPD responded to 128,531 calls for service, a 1.2 percent decrease from 2016

  • Dispatched calls increased by 5.7 percent (73,967 to 78,201)
  • Self-initiated calls decreased by 10.3 percent (56,093 to 50,330)

Traffic crashes decreased by 2.4 percent from 4,677 in 2016 to 4,564 in 2017.

Administrative investigations decreased by 6 percent from 68 to 64.

View the report in its entirety below.

