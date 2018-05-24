LaGrange teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

A LaGrange High School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

"It's an awful thought," said Malcolm Brown.

Brown has family that attends LaGrange High School and it's something he never imagined would happen.

"It's kind of strange because my brother goes to school there, and I would never think that would happen out here in Lake Charles," he said.

James Gaharan Jr., 54, of Lake Charles, was indicted in Calcasieu court Thursday on two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and obstruction of justice.

Authorities began investigating on May 15, according to a news release from Cmdr. James McGee, with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office.

McGee said detectives learned that Gaharan and the student engaged in sexual activity at his residence and at another location in Calcasieu Parish. Gaharan also had explicit conversations with the student on an adult website.

Gaharan was arrested today after being indicted. Judge Thomas Quirk set his bond at $130,000.

For Brown, he's still shocked by the news.

"I hope it could be false," he said. "I hope he didn't do it. I wish the best for him, but if he did, he deserves where he is now."

Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus released the following statement:

"On May 15, 2018, the Calcasieu Parish School Board became aware of a possible situation at LaGrange High School involving a relationship between a teacher and a current student. The incident was reported to proper authorities as directed by School Board policies. The teacher in question was immediately placed on administrative leave by the district. After a thorough investigation was conducted by our staff, employment policies have been followed in the handling of this matter. These types of actions are disturbing, extremely disappointing, and are unacceptable in our district. We hold all employees, especially our teachers, to a high standard, and we simply will not allow this sort of behavior. Every student is important, and it is crucial to ensure they receive a quality education in a safe environment. Our classrooms are full of teachers with character and integrity, and the behavior of one employee is certainly not a reflection of the Calcasieu Parish School Board as a whole."

Detective James Jones is the lead investigator.

