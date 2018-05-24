LaGrange teacher accused of having sexual relationship with stud - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LaGrange teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
By Maranda Whittington, Reporter
James Gaharan Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) James Gaharan Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A LaGrange High School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

"It's an awful thought," said Malcolm Brown. 

Brown has family that attends LaGrange High School and it's something he never imagined would happen. 

"It's kind of strange because my brother goes to school there, and I would never think that would happen out here in Lake Charles," he said. 

James Gaharan Jr., 54, of Lake Charles, was indicted in Calcasieu court Thursday on two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and obstruction of justice.

Authorities began investigating on May 15, according to a news release from Cmdr. James McGee, with the Calcasieu Sheriff's Office.

McGee said detectives learned that Gaharan and the student engaged in sexual activity at his residence and at another location in Calcasieu Parish. Gaharan also had explicit conversations with the student on an adult website. 

Gaharan was arrested today after being indicted. Judge Thomas Quirk set his bond at $130,000.

For Brown, he's still shocked by the news. 

"I hope it could be false," he said. "I hope he didn't do it. I wish the best for him, but if he did, he deserves where he is now." 

Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus released the following statement:

"On May 15, 2018, the Calcasieu Parish School Board became aware of a possible situation at LaGrange High School involving a relationship between a teacher and a current student.  The incident was reported to proper authorities as directed by School Board policies. The teacher in question was immediately placed on administrative leave by the district. After a thorough investigation was conducted by our staff, employment policies have been followed in the handling of this matter.    

These types of actions are disturbing, extremely disappointing, and are unacceptable in our district. We hold all employees, especially our teachers, to a high standard, and we simply will not allow this sort of behavior. 

Every student is important, and it is crucial to ensure they receive a quality education in a safe environment. Our classrooms are full of teachers with character and integrity, and the behavior of one employee is certainly not a reflection of the Calcasieu Parish School Board as a whole."

Detective James Jones is the lead investigator.

  CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT
    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

  Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. "If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

  Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

