Broken water main may cause outages, low pressure for Maplewood residents

Crews are working to repair a water main in Sulphur. (Source: City of Sulphur)

The City of Sulphur is advising Maplewood residents that they may experience low water pressure or water outages due to a broken water main on the corner of Maplewood Drive and Center Circle Avenue.

Crews are currently working to repair the broken main.

The affected area extends from Cities Service Highway to Prater Road and from US 90 to I-10.

