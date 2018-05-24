The Stables at Le Bocage to hold Spring Series II Horse Show - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Stables at Le Bocage to hold Spring Series II Horse Show

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
The Stables at Le Bocage (Source: Facebook) The Stables at Le Bocage (Source: Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Stables at Le Bocage will hold its Spring Series II Horse Show on May 26, according to Joyce Simoneaux, office manager for the stables.

Their Spring Series shows feature classes for all ages, including classes for the therapeutic riding students.

The show is open to all ages and levels of English Hunter/Jumper riders with lead line, trot poles, walk-trot, and other classes for beginner riders. Intermediate and advanced classes will be offered as well.

The show will also give the therapeutic riding students the opportunity to show their family and friends what they have accomplished during their time in the program.

The free event will take place at the Stables at Le Bocage at 4550 Southpark Road in Lake Charles. Paul's Rib Shack will provide food.

Entries will be accepted through Friday, May 25.

For more information, call 337-905-5867, email the stables, or visit their Facebook.

