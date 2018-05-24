Power restored near La. 171

Update 2:20 p.m.:

Most of the power has been restored, according to Entergy. 16 residents remain without power.

12:44 p.m.:

At least 1,124 residents are without power from Pujol Road all the way to Moeling Street near La. 171 according to the Entergy Map.

According to Entergy, a serviceman is working to determine the cause of the outage. Power will be restored as soon as possible.

Entergy estimates power will be restored by 2:30 p.m. Traffic lights may be affected.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.