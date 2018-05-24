One dead in forklift accident at Pineville plant

KATC is reporting that one is dead in a forklift accident at a Proctor & Gamble plant in Pineville.

A Proctor & Gamble spokesperson provided the following statement to KATC.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the P&G Product Supply Family passed away at our Alexandria manufacturing facility in a tragic accident during the early morning hours of May 24, 2018. The safety of our employees is a top priority, and we are participating in the investigation underway. We are connected with the employee's family and have expressed our deepest condolences. We will support them and all our Alexandria employees in this difficult time."

Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office said that they are investigating the explosion of the equipment.

Rodrigue says the scene is still active but the fire is out and did not spread beyond the equipment.

