LCPD: Kidnapping suspect apprehended after woman found bound on - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

LCPD: Kidnapping suspect apprehended after woman found bound on La. 14

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Authorities search for a suspect on 3rd Street, near La. 14, Thursday morning. (Source: Johnathan Manning / KPLC) Authorities search for a suspect on 3rd Street, near La. 14, Thursday morning. (Source: Johnathan Manning / KPLC)
LCPD: Kidnapping suspect apprehended after woman found bound on La. 14. (Source: Viewer photo) LCPD: Kidnapping suspect apprehended after woman found bound on La. 14. (Source: Viewer photo)

A woman was found bound on La. 14, south of McNeese Street, this morning, officials with the Lake Charles Police Department said.

Lt. Richard Harrell said the case is being investigated as a kidnapping. Authorities spent the morning searching for the suspect before the suspect was apprehended around 11 a.m.

The woman was found near La. 14's intersection with Sugarloaf Drive.

Charles Tucker, who found the woman before police arrived, said it was something he'd never forget.

"The pain in the scream she was letting out was unforgettable," Tucker said. "Being in that situation is a lot different than seeing it on TV. "

Tucker said he found the woman in a vacant lot near his home on Sugarloaf Drive.

"People who don't live in the area they go there and they'll dump whatever," Tucker said. "So at first glance I thought it was trash bags but then I noticed feet sticking out of it and I found out it was a 20-year-old female duct taped head to toe and wrapped up in bed sheets"

Police officers and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputies searched for the kidnapping suspect on 3rd Street (about three-and-a-half miles from Sugarloaf) around 9 a.m., but the suspect was not initially located.

The suspect's name has not been released.

KPLC will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

