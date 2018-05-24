Calcasieu inmates walk away from work detail, recaptured

Two Calcasieu Parish inmates face additional charges after walking away from a work detail in South Lake Charles.

Wednesday, Whitney Smith, 31, and Melinda Hassan, 34, were working on a trustee trash crew in the area of Tank Farm and Ling roads when they walked away from the detail.

CPSO Commander, James McGee says one inmate was located within 15 minutes and the other was taken into custody within an hour.

Smith, is behind bars on burglary and theft-related charges, as well as a probation detainer. Hassan is jailed on a probation violation and two counts of contempt of court. Each now faces an additional charge of simple escape.

