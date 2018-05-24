Free child passenger safety seat check in Lake Charles

This Saturday, the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force hosted a free child passenger safety seat check event in Lake Charles.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of deaths in children, many of which can be prevented with proper seat checks, says Anderson.

Louisiana State Police Sergeant James Anderson says nationally certified child passenger safety technicians helped install child safety seats free of charge to make sure they are properly installed.

If you missed the event, you can click here to find a local child passenger safety seat technician.

You can also schedule an appointment with the Louisiana State Police. You can find that information to contact them here.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.