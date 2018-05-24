Letters from WWII soldier in Lake Charles being donated to museu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Letters from WWII soldier in Lake Charles being donated to museum

Letters sent by a soldier serving in the Pacific to his mother back home in Lake Charles will soon be donated to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. From 1942 to 1945, Charlie Stebbins did just like a lot of GIs serving in World War II, he wrote letters to his mother back in Lake Charles. Years before Charlie died, the letters were given to neighbor John Milstead for safe keeping.

"If you read the letters in this scrapbook, you not only see Charlie's life as he went across the Pacific, but you follow his brothers from 1942 to 1945, you follow the family through WWII," said Milstead. 

Charlie followed military guidelines to not give away secret information in those letters. There are over a hundred letters in Charlie Stebbins' collection. Most of them were typed. You didn't see a lot of that in letters back home during the war.

Charlie's younger brother Harcourt Stebbins served here in the U.S. during the war and said his mother kept he and his other 4 brothers informed.

"Mother was the central operator, so to speak," said Stebbins. "She would send news from me, news from Charlie, news from Edwin, Chapin and so on to each one of us. So we were able to keep up a little bit." 

"This is really a day to day look at the life of a Marine sergeant in combat in WWII in the south Pacific. He was always upbeat, he was always funny," said Milstead.

Harcourt Stebbins had never see the letters from his brother until Milstead recently shared them with him. Milstead says he is hoping to deliver the letters to the museum in a few weeks.    

Copyright 2018 KPLC-TV. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:41:59 GMT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:31 GMT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly