Extreme obstacle course race set for Saturday

Extreme obstacle courses have been growing in popularity in the last few years, and this weekend is your chance to give it a shot.

Performance Evolution is hosting their end of the year obstacle course race, the Dragoon Finisher, this Saturday.

The race is said to have an element of difficulty and surprise that will make you not only strain physically, but mentally as well.

Obstacle courses have proven to not only be fun, but also an extremely challenging workout.

Performance Evolution has their own custom courses and challenge you to see if you have what it takes to get through them.

