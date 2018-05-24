Southwest Louisiana arrest report: May 23, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Whitney Rene Smith, 31, Lake Charles: Theft, illegal carrying of weapons, simple burglary, resisting an officer by refusal to ID, probation detainer, simple escape. Bond: $12,000.

Melinda Elisa Hassan, 34, Vinton: Probation violation, direct contempt of court, simple escape.

Jeffrey Lynn Daily, 51, Chehalias, WA: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer by flight. Bond: $25,000.

Victor Paul Assunto, Jr., 39, Sulphur: Operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of drugs, violation of registration provisions, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $12,250.

Timothy J. Wright, Jr., 24, Lake Charles: No stop lights, possession of drugs. Bond: $5,250.

Matthew Lewis Tunmire, 33, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription; possession of drugs; illegal carrying of weapons. Bond: $15,000.

Tony Ladel Madison, 51, Spring, TX: Money laundering; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of a counterfeit drug with the intent to create or distribute; obtaining legend drug by misrepresentation or fraud.

Omar Mauricio Cerdas, 48, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places. Bond: $35,500.

Andrei Lamar Taylor, 45, Oak Park, IL: Money laundering; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of a counterfeit drug with intent to create or distribute; possession of drugs; obtaining legend drugs by misrepresentation or fraud.

John Michael Balance, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs: $5,000.

Nathan Wayne McDonald, 38, Deridder: Second-degree battery. Bond: $15,000.

Dakota James Dimmitt, 29, Lake Charles: Stalking. Bond: $75,000.

David Wayne Singleton, 26, Sulphur: Simple burglary, theft of a firearm, theft, simple criminal damage to property. Bond: $11,000.

Quinn Deshone Alex, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Bryan Trejo, 31, Houston, TX: Possession of drugs.

Keelan Arnold Broussard, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce or manufacture; possession of drugs; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal carrying of weapons; money laundering; illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under the 17 years of age.

Claude Allen Winters, 60, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in place or on land after being forbidden, resisting an officer by refusal to ID, simple assault, resisting an officer.

Todd James Lavergne, Sr., 48, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Marion Ray Paul Anderson, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

Brady Dewayne Dennis, 35, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Danielle Ashley George, 31, Nederland, TX: Theft. Bond: $10,000.

Lauren Kalise Brown, 26, Beaumont, TX: Direct contempt of court, aggravated battery. Bond: $2,500.

Jolahan Thomas Darson, 23, Dequincy: Probation violation.

Natorey Nachelle Moton, 17, Lake Charles: Video voyeurism.

David Santrell Brown, 38, Lake Charles: Federal detainer; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce.

John Dereck Bean, 34, Iowa: Probation violation.

Ernest James Hudson, Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, produce or manufacture; limitations on backing, proper equipment required on vehicles.

Richard Paul Hogarth, 61, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Carl Fredrick Tucker, 45, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, out-of-state detainer.

Melinda Kay Coll, 38, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Arnold James McGruder, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

Larry James Brooks, 50, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles, simple assault.

