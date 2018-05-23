Lake Charles native to participate in MLB's Softball Breakthrough Series

Hamilton Christian freshman Jordan Ware is headed to California to learn from some of softball's best. The Lake Charles native was chosen to participate in Major League Baseball's Softball Breakthrough Series.

Ware is hoping the five-day clinic improves her chances of playing at the next level.

"I'm hoping that I can get more colleges to look at me for my junior year," said Ware. "It's really exciting because I can absorb everything and make certain adjustments to make me better as a player."

The Softball Breakthrough Series is designed to promote softball as a viable collegiate option for youth from underrepresented and underserved communities. The event is completely cost-free for participants, who are selected by invitation only. The program focuses on developing players on and off the field through seminars, mentorship, gameplay, scout evaluations, video coverage and the highest level of instruction.

Approximately 60 girls from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico will partake in competitive tournament play and receive instruction and direct insight from U.S. Olympians – including MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Jennie Finch – and former National Team members and coaches. The event will be held in Compton, Calif., beginning on Thursday, May 24th and continuing until Monday, May 28th.

