Louisiana Safe Boating Week - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Safe Boating Week

By Chandler Watkins, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

With Memorial Day weekend coming up and summer not far behind, many will be staying cool in the water. As the temperatures start to rise so do the number of boating accidents.

This week is Louisiana Safe Boating Week. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants everyone to know how to stay safe while out on the water.

Sergeant Stuart Guillory says that the most common problems are with life jackets. There have to be enough life jackets for everyone in the boat and every person 16 or younger in the boat is required to wear a life jacket at all times. The life jackets also have to be well-fitted. Children can slip out of life jackets that are too big for them.

"It's the start of spring summer, we got a lot of boaters coming out. We're starting to see the boat traffic in the area increase right now. We're trying to get the public on board with being safe while out on their boats."

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries holds free courses for boating safety; courses required to drive a boat.

To sign up for a free boat safety course with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries click here

To test your knowledge of boat safety, click here to take KPLC's quiz.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:41:59 GMT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:31 GMT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly