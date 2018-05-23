Lake Charles Community Band Summer Concert Series

The Lake Charles Community Band announced plans for the Catch-A-Concert series every Monday in June.

The free concerts will take place from 7-8 p.m. on the 2nd floor Mezzanine inside the Lake Charles Civic Center. The theme for the summer series will be “Remembrance: Jukebox Memories.” The June 4th concert will feature hits from the Swing Era of the 1930’s and 40’s by the legendary Glenn Miller. A medley of Frank Sinatra, “Old Blue Eyes”, will feature favorites such as Mack the Knife, My Way, and the Theme from New York, New York. Other arrangements will include Herb Albert and Tijuana Brass, Stevie Wonder, a Tribute to Marvin Hamlisch, and Barnum and Bailey’s Favorites.

On June 11th listen to The Beach Boys Greatest Hits, The Symphonic Beatles, Eric Clapton, and other selections of music from “Saturday Night Fever”. June 18th will get whisked away to the magic with The Music of Disneyland. Selections also include rock & pop legends Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, Santana and Queen.

The June 25th concert will give you a preview of patriotic music with the accompaniment of members of the Louisiana Choral Foundation. There will be selections from “Les Miserable”, The Mamas & Papas, and Chick Corea.

