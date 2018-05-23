Airlines: Expect busiest summer ever for airline travel

Make sure to pack your bags and some patience if you plan to fly this summer.

According to trade group Airlines of America, a record, 246 million passengers will be taking flight this summer.

That would be nearly a 4 percent increase from last summer.

According to Airlines of America, a stronger economy and historically low airfares are helping to put more people in the seats.

In Lake Charles, the regional airport will be adding more seats to accommodate for more travelers this summer, according to Executive Director Heath Allen.

"We're going to be adding a lot more seats departing the market," Allen said. "That's going to be good for us, and we're very encouraged that we'll see our passenger numbers moving forward rather than backwards like they have the past few years."

To view flights out of Lake Charles, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.