Proposed financial incentive for finishing I-210 bridge repair project early

Lake Area motorists could be in for long-term delays when the repair project begins on the I-210.

Now there's talk of reducing the impact, by offering financial incentives to finish the project early.

According to a news release, the Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District will meet Friday to discuss the proposed local financial incentive for the early completion of the project by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development..

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting room at 1015 Pithon St., Lake Charles.

There's no official start date for the project that's expected to take about three years to complete.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.