McNeese Summer Camps

McNeese is gearing up this summer to host a litany of camps for kids and upcoming students of all ages. Some camps are athletic and some camps are educational.

Here is a list of summer camps to look forward to at McNeese:

McNeese Band Camps

High School Camp : The MSU Summer High School Band Academies provides an intense and exciting four days of education and preparation for high school marching band, concert band, or jazz band in the fall. If you have an interest in being a drum major, playing instrumental music, or being on the color guard, then this camp is for you. The camp is staffed by clinicians, McNeese Faculty, and band directors. Activities include sports and recreation, swimming, and a movie night. The camp is Jun. 17- Jun. 21. The charge is $350 for residents and $225 for commuters and there are discounts for All-Sate students, groups, and rising McNeese students. Register HERE.

Cheerleading Camps

SCA Cheer Camp : The Southwestern Cheerleaders Association specializes in the ultimate training experience for serious cheerleaders. They focus on one-of-a-kind camps to produce outstanding squads. The camp has two sessions; Jun. 1, 2,3 and Jun. 4, 5, 6. The cost is $285 for overnight athletes and $201 for instruction only athletes. Register HERE.

Dance Camps

Kicker Kuties Dance Camp: The annual Kicker Kutie Summer Dance Camp offers instruction in various dance styles, tumbling, etiquette, modeling, and crafts. The class is taught by current and former Cowgirls. There will be a big performance on the final day and at a Mcneese football game. The camp is for grades K - 6 and costs $175. The dates are Jul. 16 - 20 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Call to register: 337-540-6392.

Educational Camps

College of Engineering & Computer Science and College of Science and Agriculture : This camp has alligators, robots, agribusiness ventures and crime scene investigations for high school students. During the summer, students will participate in a crocodilian biochemistry internship program that offers high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to engage in research to investigate the unique immune system of the American alligator. The camp is from Jun. 16 - Aug. 3 and costs $1,850 per student. That fee includes campus housing, meals, lab supplies and transportation to off-campus sites. Contact Dr. Nikos at nikosk@mcneese.edu to register.

The Governor's Program for Gifted Children: This program has been at McNeese since 1959. It focuses on the intellectual, creative, and social needs of gifted children. The dates are Jun. 3 - Jul. 21. Contact the school for more information at 337-475-5447.

Athletic Camps

Women’s Basketball Camp (High School): Basketball Camp takes athletes back to the basics of station work, competition, and games that provide the total basketball experience for all levels. Team Camp is open to grades 9 - 12. The camp is from May 31 - Jun. 2 and costs $160 for one day, $275 for two days, or $420 for three days. Register by contacting Kacie Cryer at kcryer@mcneese.edu or call 337-475-5476.

