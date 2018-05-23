Junior Achievement of SWLA and Sasol will hold two free JA in a Day Events for middle school students this summer. The event, for students entering grades 6 – 8, will help students learn about exploring potential careers, discovering ways to plan for and keep a job, and preparing their personal-brand maps to the future. The program, “JA It’s My Future”, includes practical information and interactive activities for student that are volunteer-led, using digital resources.

The first event will be 9AM – 2:30PM on Tuesday, June 19, at the Managan Center, 1221 Sampson Street, Westlake. The second event will be 9AM – 2:30PM Thursday, July 19, in the SEED Center, 4310 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA. There is no cost for this event and lunch will be provided for all of the student participants. For more information, call 558-5656 or susan.percle@ja.org.

Register at www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja/swla.