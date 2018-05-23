Imperial Calcasieu Museum Branch Out Arts Camp

Daily Curriculum includes Drawing, Painting, Printmaking, Sculpture and more. Classes are open to students who have completed grades K through 8. Class sizes are limited to 50 children per session (10 children per teacher).

Arts in Space: June 11-15, 18-22 and 25-29 9am - 11:30am daily

Flora and Fauna: July 9-13, 16-20 and 23-27 9am-11:30am daily

Click here for the registration form.

Click here for the camp flier.

Tuition is $60 -Museum Members and $75 non-members.

Late Registration: June Camp: begin June 1st, July Camp: begins July 1st tuition rates increase to $65 & $80.

Scholarships are available. Please call or email us for information about an Art Camp scholarship.





Spaces are limited for certain grade levels. Enroll today! For questions about availability of certain sessions call (337) 439-3797 or email impmuseum@bellsouth.net.