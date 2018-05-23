Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money. Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder and other charges.

Curtice testified he later saw the man approach Touchet's vehicle and tap on the window. He heard a shot and did not know if Touchet had been wounded.

While Curtice was under cross-examination by defense attorney Mike McHale, McHale said he wasn't trying to "trip him up."

A member of the audience said out loud, "Yes you are."

Judge Clayton Davis indicated he would not tolerate such outbursts. Based on that McHale asked for a mistrial which was denied.

Jurors also saw more police body cam interview which included a woman approaching the homicide scene crying and begging police, "Please tell me he's okay!"

Touchet was pronounced dead at the hospital.

