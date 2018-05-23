Jurors watch confession video in trial of Johnnie Hardman - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jurors watch confession video in trial of Johnnie Hardman

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Theresa Schmidt, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC) Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

It was a long and tedious three hour video statement, most of which involved denial after denial by Johnnie Hardman. But finally, in the end, Hardman admits he shot through the window of Joshua Touchet's car and suggested he did it because Touchet refused to roll down the window as Hardman tried to rob him.  Hardman said Touchet was stubborn and indicated he was afraid Touchet might hurt him.  "I wasn't trying to kill him," said Hardman after finally admitting he shot Touchet at the Twelve Palms RV Park, July 22, 2017.

Hardman shot Touchet in the shoulder, but according to testimony from Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, the bullet traveled through his body and caused his death by injuring his heart and liver.

During Hardman's video statement the police warned him if he didn't give up where the gun was hidden and a child found it and was killed--he'd face more charges for that.

A firearms expert with the La. State Police Crime Lab testified a bullet casing at the scene matched the gun later recovered in some bushes at a residence on Mill Street.

Earlier, jurors heard from a man who was robbed  just before Touchet was shot .

Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified Johnnie Hardman as the man who pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

Curtice testified he later saw the man approach Touchet's vehicle and tap on the window. He heard a shot and did not know if Touchet had been wounded.

While Curtice was under cross-examination by defense attorney Mike McHale, McHale said he wasn't trying to "trip him up." 

A member of the audience said out loud, "Yes you are."

Judge Clayton Davis indicated he would not tolerate such outbursts. Based on that McHale asked for a mistrial which was denied.

Jurors also saw more police body cam interview which included a woman approaching the homicide scene crying and begging police, "Please tell me he's okay!"

Touchet was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. To follow the case more closely watch her Twitter feed.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    CODOFIL celebrates 50th anniversary in Lake Charles

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-06-02 03:26:48 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

    50 years ago the French language in Louisiana was in decline, even in danger of fading away.  That was when a unique state agency was formed, with its task to preserve and increase the use of French in Louisiana. Friday night that group celebrated 50 years.  The French culture could be felt in the heart of downtown Lake Charles Friday night. As the Council for Development of French in Louisiana celebrates it's 50th year they partnered up with the city and other local org...

    More >>

  • Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Homeless man humiliated in restaurant hopes incident increases awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-06-02 00:41:59 GMT

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

     Earlier this week a homeless man received a profane and hurtful message on his receipt from a local restaurant. The story went viral. But the man who experienced the slight hopes it will increase awareness and compassion for people who are homeless.  He is Kenneth Dupuy, who contacted KPLC.  We met him at a local park to hear his story. “If you really have God in your heart, I'm not saying just open up your wallet or your house to everybody and anybody. Bu...

    More >>

  • Locals react to Kmart closing

    Locals react to Kmart closing

    Friday, June 1 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-06-01 23:18:31 GMT

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>

    After more than 50 years of business, the Kmart on Ryan Street in Lake Charles will be closing its doors. Elaine Corbello, age 81, who worked at Kmart for 28 years says the store will be missed. "I worked there before they opened, I helped stock the store," Corbello said. "It was the first one of its kind so there was a lot of people everyday." She said she noticed things for the store slowed down a bit once stores like Walmart arrived in Lake Charles. Darryl R...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly